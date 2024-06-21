New Georgia laws: Several new laws go into effect July 1

Multiple new laws will take effect on July 1, impacting various aspects of daily life in Georgia.

Telephone Consumer Protection Act: Companies can be held liable for illegal telemarketing calls made by third-party contractors.

Safe At Home Act: Required rental units to be fit to live in and properties to meet local and state housing codes as well as health and safety standards.

HOA Regulations: Homeowners and condo associations must give property owners time to address contract violations.

Georgia Squatter Reform Act: Squatters can face misdemeanor trespassing charges, fines for back rent, and eviction within three days of police notification.

School Vouchers and Parental Leave: Parents can receive vouchers up to $6,500 for better-performing schools.

Paid Parental Leave: State workers will get double parental leave, up to 240 hours.

Protecting Georgia's Children on Social Media Act: Children will receive guides for social media use and internet safety in schools. Mandatory scoliosis testing will be eliminated, and schools can use non-bus vehicles for transportation.

Free State ID Cards: Teens between the ages of 14 and 17 in the custody of the Division of Family & Children Services will get free state ID cards.

Livestock Theft Penalties: Stealing livestock in Georgia will result in a $10,000 fine and 2-15 years in prison.

Illegal Drag Racing: Repeat offenders may face felony charges, license suspension, fines, and 3 months to 10 years in prison.

Emergency Vehicle Requirements: Tow trucks and other emergency vehicles must have flashing or revolving amber lights.

Death certificates: Advanced practice registered nurses and physician assistants will be able to sign death certificates and order home health care services.

Expedited licenses: Marriage and family therapists will be able to get expedited licenses.

License requirement removed: Beauticians who blow-dry hair, wash hair or apply makeup no longer need to have a license.

Georgia Criminal Alien Track and Report Act: State law enforcement must work with federal immigration officials to report and detain suspected illegal immigrants charged with crimes.

Cash Bail: Cash bail will be required for 30 additional charges, including 18 misdemeanors such as theft by taking, criminal trespass, and forgery.

Fentanyl Deaths: New laws will punish drug dealers responsible for fentanyl-related deaths.

The state's new budget, effective from July 1, includes raises for law enforcement, child welfare workers, and other state employees. The tax rate will decrease from 5.49% by 0.1% annually, and the income tax dependent exemption will increase by 33%. Corporate income tax will be lowered from 5.75% to 5.39%.

For a full list of the 709 bills signed, visit Georgia Legislation 2024.