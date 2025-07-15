Decatur police searching for missing 72-year-old man with Alzheimer's Disease

article

The Decatur Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer's Disease.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 72-year-old Robert E. Johnson.

What we know:

Authorities say Johnson was last seen around 8 p.m. on Monday at an apartment complex on the 400 block of Trinity Place.

Johnson is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and a gray goatee and is bald.

The missing man was last believed to be wearing a black tank top and white shorts with a black flower print.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help authorities find Johnson, call 911 or the Decatur Police Department at (404) 373-6551.