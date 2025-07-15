Canton man sentenced to 30 years for child molestation in Walmart parking lot

article

A Canton man will spend decades in prison after being found guilty of multiple counts of child molestation.

A Cherokee County jury convicted 41-year-old Lucas Simon Lucas-Juan after a three-day trial stemming from a 2024 incident in a Walmart parking lot.

What we know:

The case began on July 22, 2024, when a Walmart employee called 911 after witnessing Lucas-Juan touch a young child inappropriately inside a parked vehicle at the Walmart Supercenter on Riverstone Parkway.

"While collecting grocery carts from the store parking lot, a Walmart employee saw a man commit immoral and indecent acts on a little girl inside a parked vehicle. Horrified by what she saw, the employee returned to the store and provided authorities with a description of the vehicle and its license plate," Assistant District Attorney David J. Bailey said.

An investigation by the Canton Police Department revealed additional incidents, including two other sexually abusive acts involving the same victim captured on the big box store’s surveillance video.

The 7-year-old victim, a parent, Walmart staff, police officers, a forensic interviewer, and an expert from the Anna Crawford Children’s Center were among the witnesses called by the prosecution. Seventeen exhibits were presented during the trial.

On July 10, a Cherokee County judge sentenced Lucas-Juan to 30 years with 29 to serve in custody. The judge also prohibited him from contacting the victim and her family.

Lucas-Juan is required to register as a sex offender and must abide by all sex offender special conditions during his time on probation.

What they're saying:

"This case is a stark reminder that child sexual abuse can happen even in plain view in public places," said District Attorney Susan K. Treadway. "This case underscores the importance of businesses, citizens, and law enforcement working together to safeguard our children."