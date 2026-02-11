Flowery Branch man arrested for murder of brother

article

The Brief Cristofer Daniel Arthurs is charged with malice murder and felony murder. His brother, Matthew Clayton Arthurs, was found shot inside their home. Investigators say the motive remains unclear.



A Flowery Branch man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his brother at the home they shared with their parents, authorities said.

Cristofer Daniel Arthurs, 36, faces charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of his brother, Matthew Clayton Arthurs, 30, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies were dispatched shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to a residence in the 4800 block of Rose Heights Drive off Cash Road. The brothers’ father called 911 after finding his younger son unresponsive on a sofa in the basement area of the home. Authorities said the victim had been shot.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred late Monday night and that the victim later died from his injuries. A firearm was recovered at the scene. The body was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Officials said the suspect remained at the residence and was taken to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Gainesville for questioning before being arrested.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting.