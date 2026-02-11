Gwinnett fugitive wanted for violent crimes arrested after Duluth traffic stop
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted fugitive after locating him while deputies conducted "mobile surveillance."
What we know:
The Sheriff's Office said deputies spotted Emmanuel Dawodu on Feb. 2 at the Georgia State University Alpharetta Campus. Officials said he was wanted for aggravated assault, battery, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and burglary with intent to commit a felony.
Deputies followed Dawodu back into Gwinnett County, where they conducted a felony traffic stop in Duluth with assistance from K-9 units.
Authorities said Dawodu was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Gwinnett County Jail.
What we don't know:
Officials did not release specific details regarding the incidents that led to the charges or when they occurred.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.