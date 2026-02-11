Gwinnett fugitive wanted for violent crimes arrested after Duluth traffic stop

article

The Brief Emmanuel Dawodu, a fugitive wanted for multiple violent felonies, was apprehended on Feb. 2 following a surveillance operation. Investigators tracked Dawodu from a college campus in Alpharetta to Gwinnett County before performing a high-risk traffic stop in Duluth. Dawodu faces serious charges, including aggravated assault and burglary, though details of the underlying crimes have not been disclosed.



The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted fugitive after locating him while deputies conducted "mobile surveillance."

What we know:

The Sheriff's Office said deputies spotted Emmanuel Dawodu on Feb. 2 at the Georgia State University Alpharetta Campus. Officials said he was wanted for aggravated assault, battery, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and burglary with intent to commit a felony.

Deputies followed Dawodu back into Gwinnett County, where they conducted a felony traffic stop in Duluth with assistance from K-9 units.

Authorities said Dawodu was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Gwinnett County Jail.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release specific details regarding the incidents that led to the charges or when they occurred.