Canton man convicted of child molestation following Walmart incident

The Brief Lucas Simon Lucas-Juan was convicted of three counts of child molestation after a three-day trial related to a 2024 incident in a Walmart parking lot. The case involved multiple witnesses and evidence, including surveillance video capturing additional abusive acts. The jury delivered guilty verdicts on all charges after six hours of deliberation, highlighting the collaborative effort in the prosecution.



A Cherokee County jury has convicted a Canton man of three counts of child molestation, District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway announced Friday.

What we know:

Lucas Simon Lucas-Juan, 41, was found guilty June 26 after a three-day trial stemming from a 2024 incident in a Walmart parking lot.

The case began on July 22, 2024, when a Walmart employee called 911 after witnessing Lucas-Juan touch a young child inappropriately inside a parked vehicle at the Walmart Supercenter on Riverstone Parkway. An investigation by the Canton Police Department revealed additional incidents, including two other sexually abusive acts captured on the store’s surveillance video.

The 7-year-old victim, a parent, Walmart staff, police officers, a forensic interviewer, and an expert from the Anna Crawford Children’s Center were among the nine witnesses called by the prosecution. Seventeen exhibits were presented during the trial.

After approximately six hours of deliberation, the jury returned guilty verdicts on all charges.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Treadaway praised the collaborative effort and emphasized her office’s commitment to protecting the citizens of Cherokee County and the State of Georgia.