LaGrange church member accused of embezzling $50K from church

LaGrange police are investigating a case of embezzlement involving more than $50,000 in stolen church funds.

What we know:

According to a report filed on June 7 by Pastor Evan Kirby of Broad Street Church of Christ, a current church member, Howard Lester, is suspected of taking money from the church’s banking account and converting it for personal use. Lester allegedly used some of the stolen funds to support a business operated by his wife, Flooring on Commerce.

The case has been turned over to the LaGrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, which is continuing to gather evidence.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Ligon at 706-883-2621. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Tip411 system by mobile app, online portal, or by texting LAGRANGE to 847411.