Multiple arrests during illegal street racing bust in DeKalb County

DeKalb County police arrested 11 people and impounded 10 vehicles over the weekend as part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal street racing.

In addition to the arrests, officers issued 40 traffic citations and seized several firearms during the operation.

What they're saying:

Authorities say the enforcement effort is part of a broader initiative to keep dangerous street racing off local roads and protect public safety.

What's next:

Police have pledged continued action to deter reckless driving and related criminal activity in the area.