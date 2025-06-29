GBI investigating death of 4-year-old found in south Georgia car

article

The Brief The GBI said 4-year-old Kameron Jamel Williams was found dead on Sunday, June 22, in Metter. Police and fire crews originally went to the child's apartment complex after Williams' family reported him missing. A nearby camera shows someone, who officers assume is Williams, climbing into a car and never getting back out.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a child in southeast Georgia.

What we know:

The GBI said 4-year-old Kameron Jamel Williams was found dead on Sunday, June 22, in Metter, a town located between Savannah and Macon on Interstate 16.

Police and fire crews originally went to the child's apartment complex after Williams' family reported him missing.

After searching, a family member found him dead in a car at the complex, according to the GBI.

Officials said their preliminary investigation found that Williams left his apartment and started playing outside.

A nearby camera shows someone, who officers assume is Williams, climbing into a car and never getting back out.

Williams' body was taken to the GBI Coastal Crime Lab Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

What's next:

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.