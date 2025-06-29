GBI investigating death of 4-year-old found in south Georgia car
METTER, Ga, - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a child in southeast Georgia.
What we know:
The GBI said 4-year-old Kameron Jamel Williams was found dead on Sunday, June 22, in Metter, a town located between Savannah and Macon on Interstate 16.
Police and fire crews originally went to the child's apartment complex after Williams' family reported him missing.
After searching, a family member found him dead in a car at the complex, according to the GBI.
Officials said their preliminary investigation found that Williams left his apartment and started playing outside.
A nearby camera shows someone, who officers assume is Williams, climbing into a car and never getting back out.
Williams' body was taken to the GBI Coastal Crime Lab Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
What's next:
Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.
The Source: Information for this article came from the GBI via a press release on their website.