Pine Mountain teen charged with killing relative, burning body

A teenager has been charged with killing a woman in Pine Mountain and then trying to cover it up by burning a house down, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What we know:

The GBI said the Pine Mountain Police Department and Pine Mountain Fire Department responded to a house fire around 9:30 a.m. on June 13. When officers arrived, they found Elohim Hill, 19, outside the home, which was on fire.

After firefighters put out the fire, they found a deceased woman inside.

Hill was arrested and charged with concealing the death of another person.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old Bridgett Powell, according to the GBI. Investigators determined that Hill and Powell were related.

After police identified Powell, the GBI charged Hill with murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault. Hill was booked into the Harris County Jail on Friday.

What we don't know:

The GBI has not provided any information about what led up to the murder. The agency said the investigation is ongoing.

What's next:

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.