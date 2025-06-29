Police searching for Newnan man missing since Wednesday

article





The Brief 38-year-old Mark McKenna was last heard from on Wednesday while he was in his apartment, according to police. Officials said he may be heading to Atlanta. If you spot McKenna, call 911.



Newnan police and the Georgia State Patrol are searching for a missing person with a disability.

What we know:

Officials issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, for Mark McKenna on Sunday.

The 38-year-old was last heard from on Wednesday while he was in his apartment, according to police.

After he disappeared, officials said he may be heading to Atlanta.

What you can do:

If you spot McKenna, call 911.