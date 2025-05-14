One arrested, over 100 cited in DeKalb County street racing operation

article

The Brief Over 100 citations were issued and one person was arrested during an attempted street racing meet-up at Wade Walker Park. Video evidence led to the identification of a suspected organizer, with a warrant issued for organizing illegal street racing events. DeKalb County police coordinated with Stone Mountain and Lithonia police to address the illegal street racing, emphasizing zero tolerance for such activities.



DeKalb County police say more than 100 citations were issued and one person was arrested during an attempted street racing meet-up at Wade Walker Park early Saturday morning.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded around 1:15 a.m. on May 10 to reports of a large gathering at the park on Rockbridge Road. Upon arrival, officers blocked drivers from leaving the area and called in backup from multiple other precincts, along with officers from the Stone Mountain and Lithonia police departments.

Authorities said 100 individuals were cited for being in the park after dark. One suspect was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.

Police also said video evidence helped investigators identify a suspected organizer linked to other recent meetups. A warrant has been issued for that individual on a charge of organizing an exhibition of laying drags. Officials said the suspect, whose name has not been released, will be subject to bond conditions barring them from DeKalb County parks and two other locations commonly used for illegal street racing.

What they're saying:

"We have zero tolerance for such events that disrupt and endanger our community," said Blaine Clark, public information officer for DKPD.

The department thanked the Stone Mountain and Lithonia police for their help in what they described as a large, coordinated effort to combat illegal street racing.

What we don't know:

The names of those cited and arrested have not been released.

What you can do:

The police say if you see something, to say something. Officers ask residents to call 911 if they see something suspicious.