Atlanta police help deputies, state troopers 'burn out' illegal street racing

The Atlanta Police Department has officially joined forces with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol and others in cracking down on illegal street racing. In a late September detail dubbed "Operation Burnt Out," authorities arrested 47 suspects.

Police cited a spring resurgence in illegal street racing as the reason for the crackdown.

The announcement came at an event called "Conversation with the Chief" when Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum stated illegal racing had been popping up in Atlanta and surrounding communities.

"If you think you are going to come to Atlanta, Georgia, and take over an intersection, you are likely going to meet the Atlanta police department and our partners," said Schierbaum.

During the operation, 19 cars and six guns were confiscated. Authorities noted that of the 47 people arrested, only one person was actually from Atlanta. Police took several juveniles into custody, with the youngest suspect being just 16.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta police say "Operation Burnt Out" resulted in 47 arrests of individuals connected to illegal street racing around the city.

Prosecutors on hand for the event said they wanted to remind the public it is also illegal to watch an illegal street race.