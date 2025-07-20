105-year-old Atlanta civil rights activist honored with church service

The Brief Valena York Henderson, lovingly called Mother Henderson by those who know her, turned 105 on Sunday. Henderson celebrated at Wheat Street Baptist Church, where she has belonged for more than 50 years, her family said. Henderson's granddaughter said it was very fitting that she would come to church on her birthday.



A 105-year-old civil rights icon spent her birthday celebrating at Wheat Street Baptist Church.

What we know:

Valena York Henderson, lovingly called Mother Henderson by those who know her, turned 105 on Sunday.

Henderson has belonged to the church for more than 50 years, her family said.

There was a huge turnout at the service to celebrate her. Church members could be seen stopping and greeting Henderson, and the service even paused to honor her with a special presentation.

What they're saying:

Henderson's granddaughter said it was very fitting that she would come to church on her birthday.

"Her faith is her foundation. She gives God all the credit for her longevity in her life today," said Felicia Hicks Olawumi.

Throughout her life, her family said, her faith led her to fight for Civil Rights in Atlanta and around the country.

During her life, Henderson has met presidents, first ladies and other dignitaries while advocating for her people, Olawumi said.

She said she's proud of the life her grandmother has led and strives to be like her.

"I'm just grateful to be part of a lineage. I thank God for the favor that is on my grandmother's life," Olawumi said.