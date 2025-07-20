Expand / Collapse search

Neighbors worried after Clayton County 17-year-old shot in the head

By and
Updated  July 20, 2025 7:58pm EDT
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Neighbor describes shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy mowing grass

Neighbor describes shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy mowing grass

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in Clayton County, according to police. Neighbors said he cuts grass for several homes on the cul-de-sac. One neighbor told FOX 5 she saw several teens run away from the area after the shooting.

The Brief

    • A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in Clayton County, according to police.
    • The shooting happened on Saturday at about 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Villa Way, which is just outside the city limits of Jonesboro.
    • The latest update from the police is that the teen was in critical condition.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in Clayton County, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Saturday at about 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Villa Way, which is just outside the city limits of Jonesboro.

Officers found the teen unresponsive. Medical staff took him to a local hospital.

Teen boy shot near Jonesboro outside a house 

The latest update from the police is that the teen was in critical condition.

What they're saying:

The victim's brother spoke with FOX 5 news at the scene. He said his brother didn't live at the house where the shooting happened, but was there mowing the lawn.

Several neighbors who spoke with FOX 5 said the teen cut grass for several homes on the cul-de-sac. 

When the shooting happened, one neighbor, who didn't want to be identified because they didn't feel safe, was having a party with several kids around. 

"We was having a birthday party for a 3-year-old. There was kids in the street playing. It’s just, I just moved here 3, 4 months ago and this happened literally three doors down from my house," she said. 

Neighbors told FOX 5 that several kids ran up the street asking them to call 911 immediately after the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police said there is no information on suspects or motives at this time. 

The Source: Information in this article came from Clayton County police and speaking with the teen's brother. This article was updated to add reporting from FOX 5's Eric Mock. 

Clayton CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety