Neighbors worried after Clayton County 17-year-old shot in the head

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in Clayton County, according to police. The shooting happened on Saturday at about 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Villa Way, which is just outside the city limits of Jonesboro. The latest update from the police is that the teen was in critical condition.



A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in Clayton County, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Saturday at about 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Villa Way, which is just outside the city limits of Jonesboro.

Officers found the teen unresponsive. Medical staff took him to a local hospital.

Teen boy shot near Jonesboro outside a house

The latest update from the police is that the teen was in critical condition.

What they're saying:

The victim's brother spoke with FOX 5 news at the scene. He said his brother didn't live at the house where the shooting happened, but was there mowing the lawn.

Several neighbors who spoke with FOX 5 said the teen cut grass for several homes on the cul-de-sac.

When the shooting happened, one neighbor, who didn't want to be identified because they didn't feel safe, was having a party with several kids around.

"We was having a birthday party for a 3-year-old. There was kids in the street playing. It’s just, I just moved here 3, 4 months ago and this happened literally three doors down from my house," she said.

Neighbors told FOX 5 that several kids ran up the street asking them to call 911 immediately after the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police said there is no information on suspects or motives at this time.