House fire in east Atlanta injures one person, cat rescued

The Brief Atlanta fire crews responded to a fire in the 80 block Dahlgren Street SE Sunday afternoon. One person was injured in the fire and one cat was rescued. Officials have not said if the person injured in the fire was taken to the hospital or not.



What we know:

Atlanta fire crews responded to a fire in the 80 block of Dahlgren Street SE on Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the fire happened in a single-family home in the area.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Firefighters battle house fire in Atlanta.

One person was injured in the fire and one cat was rescued.

The fire is under control, according to officials, and the cause is under investigation.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said if the person injured in the fire was taken to the hospital or not.