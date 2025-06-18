Douglas County deputies arrest 10 in Lithia Springs street racing crackdown

The Brief Ten people were arrested in Lithia Springs for participating in illegal street racing, with charges including street racing and possession of marijuana. Deputies responded to reports of approximately 15 vehicles doing burnouts, leading to a pursuit of a Dodge Charger that was called off for safety reasons. The individuals involved are believed to be affiliated with a car club known for filming street racing activities, with arrests spanning multiple cities including Douglasville and Conyers.



Ten people were arrested after Douglas County deputies responded to reports of illegal street racing in Lithia Springs.

What we know:

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in about approximately 15 vehicles doing burnouts at 767 Douglas Hill Road.

When deputies arrived, two vehicles immediately fled the scene.

Deputies pursued a Dodge Charger but called off the chase due to safety concerns.

Investigators said the individuals involved appeared to be affiliated with a car club known for filming street racing activity.

Following the investigation, 10 people were charged with participation in street racing.

One of those individuals also faces a charge for possession of a misdemeanor amount of marijuana.

Among those arrested, two are from Douglasville. The remaining individuals are from Conyers, Stockbridge, Morrow, Powder Springs, Villa Rica, and Ellenwood.

What we don't know:

The names of those arrested have not been released.

Investigators have not released the date or time when this happened.