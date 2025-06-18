Douglas County deputies arrest 10 in Lithia Springs street racing crackdown
LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. - Ten people were arrested after Douglas County deputies responded to reports of illegal street racing in Lithia Springs.
What we know:
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in about approximately 15 vehicles doing burnouts at 767 Douglas Hill Road.
When deputies arrived, two vehicles immediately fled the scene.
Deputies pursued a Dodge Charger but called off the chase due to safety concerns.
Investigators said the individuals involved appeared to be affiliated with a car club known for filming street racing activity.
Following the investigation, 10 people were charged with participation in street racing.
One of those individuals also faces a charge for possession of a misdemeanor amount of marijuana.
Among those arrested, two are from Douglasville. The remaining individuals are from Conyers, Stockbridge, Morrow, Powder Springs, Villa Rica, and Ellenwood.
What we don't know:
The names of those arrested have not been released.
Investigators have not released the date or time when this happened.
The Source: The Douglas County Sheriff's Office released the information for this article.