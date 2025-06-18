Expand / Collapse search

Douglas County deputies arrest 10 in Lithia Springs street racing crackdown

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 18, 2025 7:38pm EDT
Douglas County
The Brief

    • Ten people were arrested in Lithia Springs for participating in illegal street racing, with charges including street racing and possession of marijuana.
    • Deputies responded to reports of approximately 15 vehicles doing burnouts, leading to a pursuit of a Dodge Charger that was called off for safety reasons.
    • The individuals involved are believed to be affiliated with a car club known for filming street racing activities, with arrests spanning multiple cities including Douglasville and Conyers.

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. - Ten people were arrested after Douglas County deputies responded to reports of illegal street racing in Lithia Springs.

What we know:

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in about approximately 15 vehicles doing burnouts at 767 Douglas Hill Road. 

When deputies arrived, two vehicles immediately fled the scene.

Deputies pursued a Dodge Charger but called off the chase due to safety concerns.

Investigators said the individuals involved appeared to be affiliated with a car club known for filming street racing activity.

Following the investigation, 10 people were charged with participation in street racing. 

One of those individuals also faces a charge for possession of a misdemeanor amount of marijuana.

Among those arrested, two are from Douglasville. The remaining individuals are from Conyers, Stockbridge, Morrow, Powder Springs, Villa Rica, and Ellenwood.

What we don't know:

The names of those arrested have not been released.

Investigators have not released the date or time when this happened.

The Source: The Douglas County Sheriff's Office released the information for this article. 

