Ohio-based artist sketches tribute to Apalachee High School shooting victims

An Ohio-based artist is using his sketch pad to pay homage to the four victims killed in the mass shooting at Apalachee High School last week.

After receiving a life-changing Deep Brain Stimulation treatment for Parkinson’s disease in 2008, Ron Moore turned his pain into purpose—creating art that brings comfort to hurting families of mass shooting victims.

"I got confirmation that I’m supposed to sketch these folks for their families," he told FOX 5. "I made a promise I would use my gift of doing artwork to bless people."

RELATED: Barrow County students uncertain about return to school after mass shooting

With every stroke of his pencil, Moore says there is healing found in art that imitates life.

"First, when I sit down to sketch, I pray and ask God to guide my hand," he said.

Moore’s most recent work, like many other pieces he’s done over the years, was inspired by tragedy in Barrow County last Wednesday when investigators say a 14-year-old student opened fire, killing two classmates and two teachers—injuring nine others.

"I saw a news break about another school shooting…I looked up at it and I just cried."

RELATED: Apalachee High School embraces hope a week after shooting: ‘Love will prevail’

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Now a week later, photos of 14-year-old Christian Angulo, 14-year-old Mason Schermerhorn, 39-year-old Richard Aspinwall and 53-year-old Christina Irmie are on display outside Apalachee High School—surrounded by a growing memorial.

He used those photos to sketch these images of Angulo, Schermerhorn, Aspinwall and Irmie.

"I imagine my grandkids…there’s two teachers who really impacted my life—one of which was my art teacher," Moore recalled.

It’s artwork he hopes will capture the essence of each and inspire others to lead with love—even with people you’ve never met.

"If we loved each other a little more, what a greater world this would be," he told FOX 5.

Moore says he’s mailed the sketches to the Barrow County School District, and they should arrive by the end of the week.