Atlanta Medical Center's demolition set to begin on Monday

The Brief The former Atlanta Medical Center is set to be demolished starting on Monday, more than two years after its closure. The site is planned to be transformed into a mixed-use neighborhood with residential units, retail shops, green space, affordable housing, and healthcare services. Local officials acknowledged the loss of the trauma center but touted the benefits of increased housing options in the area.



More than two years after its closure, the former Atlanta Medical Center, a major healthcare institution for more than 120 years, will be demolished starting on Monday.

The owners of the site plan to turn the closed hospital into a mixed-use complex.

The backstory:

Atlanta Medical Center, one of only two Level 1 trauma centers in the region, closed on Nov. 1, 2022, due to financial troubles, according to Wellstar. They also closed Atlanta Medical Center South, on the outskirts of the city, a few months before.

Wellstar obtained the 460-bed facility in Atlanta's historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood in 2016. The hospital, which originally opened more than a century ago, served area residents who were mostly poor and Black. Wellstar also closed or relocated more than a dozen other facilities affiliated with the medical center. The closures had a direct impact on the local residents, hospital employees and remaining hospitals and staff.

The decision to close the hospital was initially widely criticized by Atlanta politicians, with Mayor Andre Dickens saying the choice left an "open wound in the heart of this community."

The demolition of what was once Atlanta Medical Center will begin on Monday. (FOX 5)

In response, Gov. Brian Kemp boosted funding for Grady Memorial Hospital, and they added additional inpatient beds and hired former surgeons from AMC, primary care physicians and supporting staff to handle the influx of new patients.

Initially, the City of Atlanta placed a series of zoning moratoriums on the property while it evaluated redevelopment options. Wellstar says a land-use plan was unanimously approved by the Atlanta City Council with the support of Mayor Andre Dickens.

What we know:

Wellstar is partnering with developer Integral Group to redevelop the site into what they describe as a "community hub." The new plans call for housing, parks, retail, and office space.

There are no details so far on a promised primary or urgent care facilities.

The demolition was supposed to begin in May, but the city issued a stop work order over a permitting issue.

What they're saying:

Councilmember Amir Farokhi, who represents the district where the hospital once stood, said he was disappointed to learn of the closure in 2022 but sees value in the redevelopment.

"The loss of a trauma one center here in this part of town definitely impacts folks south of I-20, because it was a regional trauma one center," Farokhi said. "We need more housing in the neighborhood. Market-rate and below market-rate housing is what it will provide, which is terrific."

What's next:

At 2 p.m. on Monday, Mayor Andre Dickens other officials, and Wellstar representatives will gather at the site to discuss their vision for the future of what was once the Atlanta Medical Center and share an update on the demolition.