Wellstar announces plans to redevelopment site of closed Atlanta Medical Center campus

Nearly two years after the closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, the site on Boulevard may soon see some new life.

On Thursday, Wellstar Health Systems announced that redevelopment of the old hospital campus is set to begin in the coming weeks.

Officials say the project will be led by the Atlanta-based firm The Integral Group and follows the land-use plan approved by the Atlanta City Council.

City leaders say the plan would convert the former site of Atlanta Medical Center into a mixed-use neighborhood with affordable housing, green space, neighborhood-level retail, and medical resources.

"For nearly two years, our administration has worked with purpose and intent on a thoughtful plan for the next chapter for this property," said Mayor Dickens. "Through direct engagement with the Old Fourth Ward and surrounding stakeholders, we now have an opportunity to create an inclusive, forward-looking and thriving new development that meets the community’s needs for affordable housing, green space and safe streets—while maintaining some medical use and retaining the neighborhood’s unique character. I appreciate Wellstar moving forward with this community-driven project while our administration continues to explore options to meet the healthcare needs of residents on the Southside."

Since the closure, community advocates have been concerned that any new developments would lack emergency medical services, something that the old hospital provided. Officials say that Integral plans to talk with neighbors and community stakeholders to determine the area's healthcare needs and make changes to the development plan accordingly.

"We will work closely with the city to build on its revitalization plan and bring to life our shared vision of a thriving, healthy addition to the Old Fourth Ward," said Candice L. Saunders, president and CEO of Wellstar Health System.

The redevelopment will take place in phases over several years with the goal of beginning the demolition of some of the structures in the first quarter of 2025.

"This is a long-awaited new beginning for the Old Fourth Ward community," said Atlanta City Councilor Amir Farokhi. "These properties have enormous potential to meet our city’s and the neighborhood’s need for more dense, mixed-use development, including, hopefully, new housing."

Since the closure, the city has placed a zoning moratorium on the property, which has been renewed three times. That moratorium expired this week.