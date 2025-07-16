Dozens of cats, kittens found in filth; Catoosa County couple arrested

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy of Catoosa County

The Brief Valerie Jo Lindon and Brent Clifford Petty were arrested in Catoosa County and charged with multiple counts of aggravated animal cruelty after dozens of cats and kittens were found in filthy and unsafe conditions. Officials say the Saunders Road home was filled with trash, feces, and dead animals, requiring hazmat suits for entry; the property has been condemned as unfit for habitation. Several animals had to be euthanized due to severe health issues; residents are urged to report animal abuse or hoarding situations to local authorities.



A man and woman from Catoosa County are facing multiple counts of aggravated cruelty to animals after authorities discovered dozens of cats and kittens—some deceased—living in what officials described as horrific and unsanitary conditions inside and outside a home on Saunders Road, according to Catoosa County.

What we know:

Valerie Jo Lindon and Brent Clifford Petty were arrested Monday by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Catoosa County Jail, where they remain in custody awaiting a court hearing. The property has since been condemned by the county's Planning & Zoning Department, which deemed it unfit for human habitation due to the overwhelming clutter and contamination.

What they're saying:

"We had to suit up in full safety gear inside the home, with hazmat suits, respirators, boots, and gloves because of the horrible conditions inside," said Senior Animal Control Officer Samuel Stephenson. "The house is full of trash, feces, urine, and a heavy odor of ammonia."

Officers responded to the residence after a concerned citizen reported seeing multiple cats, some appearing emaciated, outside the property. What they found inside led to immediate criminal charges.

"The cats were in horrible condition with signs of in-breeding, with dead kittens inside and dead kittens outside on the front porch, which is what led us to charge the couple with aggravated animal cruelty charges," said Officer Matthew Trusley. "We asked Mr. Petty if there was any food for the animals, but we could not find anything inside other than empty food bags, and an unopened bag of food in a vehicle outside."

Officers initially removed some of the animals and transported them to the Catoosa County Animal Shelter. Due to the animals' dire physical condition, those that were recovered had to be euthanized. Officers returned to the scene Tuesday wearing full protective gear to continue the rescue effort.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unknown if any of the rescued animals will be offered for adoption.

What you can do:

Catoosa County Animal Control is urging residents to report any signs of animal abuse or neglect. Anyone with information about animals in unsafe conditions is asked to contact Catoosa County Animal Control at (706) 935-2454.