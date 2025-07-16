Cats rescued from condemned College Park apartments up for adoption

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Volunteers are trying to rescue cats found at the condemned College Park apartment complex. (FOX 5)

A group of volunteers is continuing to work rescuing cats left behind at a College Park apartment complex that is set to be demolished in the near future.

FOX 5 shared the story of Tri Cities Friends of Kitties' efforts to find homes for the cats found left by themselves at Chelsea Gardens, and viewers responded with some amazing support.

Since the story aired, the organization has received more than $1,200 in donations for their mission.

The backstory:

Since last October, the city of College Park has cited hundreds of public health and sanitation code violations at the Chelsea Gardens Apartments.

In March, the complex’s new owner abruptly notified tenants that their leases had been canceled, giving them 60 days to leave. In April, the city condemned the property.

While crews planned to begin demolition in June, volunteers say they discovered cats still hiding throughout the complex.

The organization says they have trapped 39 cats on the property and suspect there are more living in the area.

What they're saying:

"Many of them are quite friendly. Some have been microchipped, some are already spayed or neutered. So we know that they were loved. They were pets. We know that this community loved them," Natalie Pilgeram, with Tri Cities Friends of Kitties, told FOX 5's Rob Dirienzo last week. "This is a shorter timeline than we're usually working on. So we've really just had to kind of hit the ground running," she added.

"We have been working on relocating, spaying, neutering, vaccinating and getting medical care for the cats that have been left at this property," Sydney Nettles-Coates, also with Tri Cities Friends of Kitties, said.

How you can help the cats

Tri Cities Friends of Kitties wants to find families for 18 cats and kittens found on the property. Since their story aired on FOX 5, the group says they've had multiple adoption inquirities and a donor who is willing to cover adoption fees.

Many of the rescued cats have been taken to a local PetSmart.

To learn more about the organization and the rescued cats, visit their website.