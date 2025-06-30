Flight disruptions linger after storms delays, cancelations at Atlanta airport

The Brief Possible flight delays could cause headaches for some travelers after Friday's storms left hundreds of passengers stuck at the Atlanta airport. The storms were so severe that the airport had to evacuate its air traffic control tower temporarily. The airport is also planning scheduled power outages over the next few days to test its emergency lighting.



Lingering flight delays could cause more frustrations following the weekend's travel troubles that left hundreds of passengers stuck at the Atlanta airport for hours on end.

Delta Air Lines says their operations took a big hit from the severe storms but began to stabilize on Sunday.

The backstory:

It's been a headache for travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as airlines work to recover from last Friday's severe weather.

The storms led to hundreds of cancellations and delays at the world's busiest airport.

First there was a ground stop order. Then the winds became so fierce, the airport had to evacuate its air traffic control tower.

Travelers speak to Delta agents after the storm delays and cancellations at the Atlanta airport. (FOX 5)

The issues left thousands of people stranded in Atlanta overnight, some even sleeping in the airport because hotels were full.

On Saturday, Flight Aware reported that nearly 500 flights were canceled and over 700 delayed. The effort to catch up carried over into Sunday.

Local perspective:

Traveler Brian Barnett spent all night in the airport after arriving from London on his way to New York City.

"It's been rough traveling with a 10-year-old going backward and forward and there's not really much communication from Delta about what's been going on in the airport," he said.

Teresa Piper said she spent nine hours on the phone with Delta trying to book her group of 53 people on new flights.

"You can tell people are getting on flights now because it's thinning out. But when we first came in this morning, I mean you couldn't even maneuver," Piper said. She was trying to get to Tulsa.

"The bags are already on their way to Tulsa and will be sitting there waiting for us. And so hopefully there's still a Delta agent there when we arrive," she said.

What we know:

As of Monday morning, Flight Aware reported about 80 flights had been canceled in the last 24 hours. Things have improved in the last few hours, with only 20 delays and one cancelation.

A Delta spokesperson said their team has been working around the clock to restore operations and assist customers.

The airline said to check the Fly Delta app for updates on travel.

What's next:

While operations are getting back to normal, the airport is telling travelers to be ready for lighting tests over the next few weeks.

Starting on Monday, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will undergo scheduled power outages to test the Domestic Terminal's emergency lighting.

"These temporary shutdowns are necessary to upgrade ATL’s electrical systems, which support operations and ensure long-term resiliency," the airport said in a release.

The outages will happen before 11:59 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on June 30, July 2, and July 8.

Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead for the outages.