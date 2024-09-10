Barrow County students uncertain about return to school after mass shooting

In the aftermath of a deadly mass shooting at Apalachee High School, schools across Barrow County are taking extra steps to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Apalachee High remains closed, but students were allowed to return briefly to retrieve belongings they left behind while fleeing for their lives.

While other schools in the district resumed classes, many students remain shaken.

At Winder-Barrow High School, students returned to classrooms, though attendance was notably low.

Some students expressed uncertainty about returning, with one senior opting to explore finishing the school year online.

"There’s a lot of security and a lot of police. It just feels so weird compared to other days," one student shared.

The Barrow County School District is working closely with local law enforcement to provide increased security across all campuses.

Both the Barrow County Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Patrol have deployed additional personnel to patrol the schools. Mental health support is also being offered at every school in the district to help students and staff cope with the trauma.

Superintendent Dallas LeDuff assured families that any students who do not feel ready to return to in-person learning can reach out to their school principals to discuss alternative options.

There is no word yet on when Apalachee High School will reopen.