When will Apalachee High students return to school?

Most Barrow County students will be heading back to school Tuesday for the first time since the deadly mass shooting last week. Only Apalachee High School students will not be going back yet.

For the sixth day, students, parents and community members stood around the flag pole at Apalachee High School, praying and leaning on one another for support.

There are mixed emotions about other Barrow County Schools being back in session Tuesday.

Mike Harris says he's comfortable with his grandson going back to class.

"I think the kids want and need to be back around their friends and their teachers and back in a learning environment and we can't let situations like this control our lives," said Harris.

Other parents are nervous and plan to keep their child home a little longer.

In a video statement, Barrow County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dallas LeDuff said he understands.

"If you are not ready to return to school, we ask that you reach out to your school's principal, let them know that you're not ready and allow them to assist you with finding any resources that you may need," said Dr. LeDuff.

He said for those who will be in school, they will notice a difference.

"You can expect to see additional security staff provided by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Patrol at our schools. You can also expect to see additional mental health support provided at every campus," said Dr. LeDuff.

The superintendent says there are still a lot of decisions to be made before a final decision is made on when Apalachee High School will resume classes.

On Monday, Apalachee High School students were allowed back into the school to pick up their belongings that they left behind the day of the shooting.

"They had teachers and staff walk us down to the room. They had support animals in there," said Ivia Carter who was there with her daughter.

Additional support can be found at the Barrow County Leisure Services Center where GEMA, the Red Cross and other agencies set up a Community Recovery Center offering mental health services and other resources.