Multiple people detained in shooting; Marietta police, SWAT surround auto shop
MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police surrounded an auto repair shop along Cobb Parkway late Tuesday afternoon. Officials say there was a shooting inside the business.
What we know:
So far, no injuries have been confirmed by police.
Multiple people were detained. Marietta Police Department spokesperson Chuck McPhilamy said many of them were people who suffered from a language barrier and were not complying with officers' demands to come out of the business empty-handed.
Large police presence reported near auto shop in Marietta on April 29, 2025.
McPhilamy confirmed there were now assisting officers on-scene who speak Portuguese, working to find out what led to the shooting.
Cobb Parkway was closed temporarily while police secured the business.
What we don't know:
There is not much else known about this incident.
