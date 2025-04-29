Multiple people detained in shooting; Marietta police, SWAT surround auto shop

Marietta police surrounded an auto repair shop along Cobb Parkway late Tuesday afternoon. Officials say there was a shooting inside the business.

What we know:

So far, no injuries have been confirmed by police.

Multiple people were detained. Marietta Police Department spokesperson Chuck McPhilamy said many of them were people who suffered from a language barrier and were not complying with officers' demands to come out of the business empty-handed.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Large police presence reported near auto shop in Marietta on April 29, 2025.

McPhilamy confirmed there were now assisting officers on-scene who speak Portuguese, working to find out what led to the shooting.

Cobb Parkway was closed temporarily while police secured the business.

What we don't know:

There is not much else known about this incident.

FOX 5 Atlanta is on the scene working to learn more details.