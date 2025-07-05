Man shot after running from Atlanta police had multiple guns
ATLANTA - A man is dead after he ran from Atlanta police while holding multiple guns, according to officers.
What we know:
Officers said they responded to calls about a person shot in the 2000 block of Alison Court SW around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
When they arrived, they saw a man standing outside the building with a rifle and a handgun, according to police. Before officers could confront him, he took off.
Officers said they heard multiple gunshots while searching for the man, and found him shot. A civilian shot the man, according to APD. No officers fired their weapons.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the names of anyone involved in the shooting.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Police Department via their website.