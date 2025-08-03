Expand / Collapse search
Covington apartment complex evacuated after retention pond floods

By
Published  August 3, 2025 7:08pm EDT
Covington
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

A retention pond flooded, causing several apartments to be evacuated in Covington.  (Sandra Smith)

The Brief

    • The pond is located next to the Housing Authority of the City of Covington in the 5100 block of Alcovy Road.
    • Sandra Smith said she was in her apartment when the pond began to rise.
    • Smith said an officer carried her out of the apartment on their back.

COVINGTON, Ga. - A retention pond flooded on Sunday due to heavy rain, causing several apartments to be evacuated in Covington, according to residents.

What they're saying:

The pond is located next to the Housing Authority of the City of Covington in the 5100 block of Alcovy Road.

Sandra Smith said she was in her apartment when the pond began to rise. She tried calling the complex's emergency maintenance number, but they allegedly told her it wasn’t an emergency.

Smith said she became concerned as the water approached her back porch. When it reached knee level, she called 911.

First responders from Covington’s fire and police departments responded.

Flood waters rise in Covington after a retention pond overflowed.  (Sandra Smith)

Smith said an officer carried her out of the apartment on their back. She said her whole building was evacuated due to the flooding.  

"I was expecting to go to church. Today was first Sunday," Smith said. "I don’t ever miss first Sunday, but I couldn’t get to my car."

Smith said the pond has risen before, but never like this.

"It’s real scary. That’s the reason I don’t understand why they don’t keep it cleaned out," she said. "I was worried because it was a retention pond. Strange-looking critters were coming out that I’d never seen before."

What we don't know:

FOX 5 reached out to multiple departments in Covington but has not heard back.

The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5 crews speaking with residents at the complex. 

