Braves win MLB Speedway Classic after rain delay

The Brief The Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Sunday. Eli White hit two homeruns, scoring all 4 runs for the Braves. Cincinnati went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left 12 on base.



The Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Sunday in the rain-delayed MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The win happened, in part, due to a three-run homer by Eli White. This was White's fifth homer of the season and gave the Braves a 3-1 lead in the second inning. He added his sixth homer of the season on a leadoff shot in the seventh, giving the Braves their 4-2 score.

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 03: Eli White #36 of the Atlanta Braves holds the trophy after the Braves defeated the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 to win the MLB Speedway Classic between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug

Atlanta came in having clinched the season series, winning four of the first six games. The teams split the first two in Cincinnati before coming to Bristol.

Cincinnati went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left 12 on base.

Hurston Waldrep (1-0) was on the mound for Atlanta when play resumed. The right-hander was brought up from Triple-A Gwinnett and traveled about 250 miles to Bristol Motor Speedway early Sunday morning. He pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball for his first career win.

BRISTOL, TN - AUGUST 03: Hurston Waldrep #64 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic presented by BulidSubmarines.com between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, August 3, 2025 in

The game was scheduled for Saturday, but it was suspended in the first inning because of persistent rain.