Missing Georgia infant found after Amber Alert issued

An infant has been found after being abducted in Macon on Sunday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What we know:

The GBI said 2-month-old Montez Harris was abducted just before 11 a.m. Sunday. Officials said they believed Harris was taken by 23-year-old Maurtez Edwards and may be in a silver 2016 Ford F-150 with Georgia license tag ZKF875.

The GBI said Maurtez Rashaad Edwards took a 2-month-old baby from Macon on August 3, 2025.

At 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, Florida State Patrol found the 2-month-old, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Edwards was stopped in Liberty County, Florida and taken into custody.