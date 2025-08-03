Missing Georgia infant found after Amber Alert issued
MACON, Ga. - An infant has been found after being abducted in Macon on Sunday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
What we know:
The GBI said 2-month-old Montez Harris was abducted just before 11 a.m. Sunday. Officials said they believed Harris was taken by 23-year-old Maurtez Edwards and may be in a silver 2016 Ford F-150 with Georgia license tag ZKF875.
The GBI said Maurtez Rashaad Edwards took a 2-month-old baby from Macon on August 3, 2025.
At 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, Florida State Patrol found the 2-month-old, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Edwards was stopped in Liberty County, Florida and taken into custody.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. It was updated to add that the toddler was found in Florida.