14-year-old boy shot in southwest Atlanta

A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in southwest Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened in the 300 block of Peters Street SW. After the shooting, the teen ran about a quarter mile to the 300 block of Northside Drive SW.

After getting to Northside Drive, the teen was self-transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, and police were called just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers said they found the 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the arm at the hospital and had to investigate where the shooting happened.

Detectives from the Atlanta Police Department Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the victim or any information about possible suspects.