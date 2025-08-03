Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Gwinnett County
4
Flood Advisory
from SUN 2:44 PM EDT until SUN 4:45 PM EDT, Dougherty County
Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Flood Watch
from SUN 8:09 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, North Fulton County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Dade County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Pickens County, Forsyth County, Paulding County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Chattooga County, Haralson County, Bartow County, Gordon County, Butts County, Carroll County, Henry County, Troup County, Heard County, Fayette County, Dawson County, Whitfield County, Pike County, Catoosa County, Putnam County, Cobb County, Walker County, Coweta County, Rockdale County, Meriwether County, Walton County, Upson County, Jasper County, Morgan County, Lamar County, Gilmer County, Newton County, Murray County, Clayton County, Floyd County, DeKalb County

14-year-old boy shot in southwest Atlanta

By
Published  August 3, 2025 2:16pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Police said the shooting happened in the 300 block of Peters Street SW. After the shooting, the teen ran about a quarter mile to the 300 block of Northside Drive SW.
    • After getting to Northside Drive, the teen was self-transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, and police were called just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

ATLANTA - A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in southwest Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened in the 300 block of Peters Street SW. After the shooting, the teen ran about a quarter mile to the 300 block of Northside Drive SW.

After getting to Northside Drive, the teen was self-transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, and police were called just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers said they found the 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the arm at the hospital and had to investigate where the shooting happened.

Detectives from the Atlanta Police Department Major Crimes Unit are investigating. 

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the victim or any information about possible suspects. 

The Source: Information in this article came from a release by the Atlanta Police Department. 

AtlantaNewsCrime and Public Safety