Expand / Collapse search

Drunk drives crashes into Pike County deputy’s vehicle, 4 others

By
Published  July 5, 2025 5:10pm EDT
Pike County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Pike County Sheriff's Office smashed cruiser, courtesy of the Pike County Sheriff's Office. 

The Brief

    • Octavius Ward crashed into a Pike County deputy's car while allegedly drunk, according to deputies.
    • The crash damaged the deputy's car and four others.
    • The office used the crash as a reminder to drive sober.

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. - Pike County deputies are reminding everyone to stay sober when getting behind the wheel this holiday weekend.

What we know:

One of their deputies’ vehicles was hit by a suspected drunk driver, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency posted a photo of the damaged patrol vehicle to Facebook on Saturday.

Deputies said Octavius Ward, 37, crashed into the cruiser while the deputy was parked on U.S. Highway 19, working a single-vehicle crash.

Four other vehicles were also involved in the crash; all had to be towed.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

The Source: Information in this article came from a Facebook post by the Pike County Sheriff's Office. FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to the office to clarify when the crash happened and the exact charges Ward faces. 

Pike CountyNewsInstastories