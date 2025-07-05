Drunk drives crashes into Pike County deputy’s vehicle, 4 others
PIKE COUNTY, Ga. - Pike County deputies are reminding everyone to stay sober when getting behind the wheel this holiday weekend.
What we know:
One of their deputies’ vehicles was hit by a suspected drunk driver, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.
The agency posted a photo of the damaged patrol vehicle to Facebook on Saturday.
Deputies said Octavius Ward, 37, crashed into the cruiser while the deputy was parked on U.S. Highway 19, working a single-vehicle crash.
Four other vehicles were also involved in the crash; all had to be towed.
No one was seriously injured in the crash.
The Source: Information in this article came from a Facebook post by the Pike County Sheriff's Office. FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to the office to clarify when the crash happened and the exact charges Ward faces.