Drunk drives crashes into Pike County deputy’s vehicle, 4 others

The Brief Octavius Ward crashed into a Pike County deputy's car while allegedly drunk, according to deputies. The crash damaged the deputy's car and four others. The office used the crash as a reminder to drive sober.



Pike County deputies are reminding everyone to stay sober when getting behind the wheel this holiday weekend.

What we know:

One of their deputies’ vehicles was hit by a suspected drunk driver, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency posted a photo of the damaged patrol vehicle to Facebook on Saturday.

Deputies said Octavius Ward, 37, crashed into the cruiser while the deputy was parked on U.S. Highway 19, working a single-vehicle crash.

Four other vehicles were also involved in the crash; all had to be towed.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.