How to help Apalachee High School shooting victims
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - The shooting at Apalachee High School, which claimed the lives of two teachers and two students on Wednesday, has drawn national attention. Nine others were also injured.
As the community mourns, many are drawn to action. There has been an outpouring of thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt messages.
ALL SHOOTING-RELATED STORIES
- LIVE: Apalachee High School shooting leaves 4 dead, 9 injured, GBI says
- Apalachee High School shooting: What we know about the suspected shooter
- Apalachee High School Shooting: Students recount harrowing moments
- Apalachee High School Shooting: Woman says father was one of the victims
- Apalachee High School Shooting: Reactions to shooting from White House, state leaders etc.
- LIST: Deadly school shootings since 1999 in the U.S.
There is also a desire for many to donate to the families of those impacted. Here are a few ways to help:
Apalachee High School shooting GoFundMe accounts
GoFundMe has set up a portal for all the verified accounts which are taking donations.
"To make it easier for people who want to help those affected, GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub housing all verified fundraisers related to this shooting. Our Trust & Safety team will continue to update the hub with more fundraisers as they are verified," the organization wrote in a release.
GoFundMe says they offer full refunds if fraudulent accounts are found.
"We have a team of experts working around the clock to review fundraisers and prevent misuse," the team wrote.
The verified GoFundMe accounts can be found here.