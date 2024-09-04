Expand / Collapse search

How to help Apalachee High School shooting victims

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 4, 2024 8:43pm EDT
Apalachee High School shooting
Student recounts hearing gunshots at Apalachee High School

Four people were killed and at least nine others injured during a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia. FOX 5's Eric Perry spoke to a student who described hearing the gunshots. Here's what she had to say.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - The shooting at Apalachee High School, which claimed the lives of two teachers and two students on Wednesday, has drawn national attention. Nine others were also injured. 

As the community mourns, many are drawn to action. There has been an outpouring of thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt messages. 

Student recounts harrowing moments from Apalachee High School shooting

Four people were killed and at least nine others injured during a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia. FOX 5's Kevyn Stewart spoke to a student who described what he encountered.

There is also a desire for many to donate to the families of those impacted. Here are a few ways to help: 

Apalachee High School shooting GoFundMe accounts 

GoFundMe has set up a portal for all the verified accounts which are taking donations.  

"To make it easier for people who want to help those affected, GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub housing all verified fundraisers related to this shooting. Our Trust & Safety team will continue to update the hub with more fundraisers as they are verified," the organization wrote in a release. 

GoFundMe says they offer full refunds if fraudulent accounts are found. 

"We have a team of experts working around the clock to review fundraisers and prevent misuse," the team wrote. 

The verified GoFundMe accounts can be found here