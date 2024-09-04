How to help Apalachee High School shooting victims

The shooting at Apalachee High School, which claimed the lives of two teachers and two students on Wednesday, has drawn national attention. Nine others were also injured.

As the community mourns, many are drawn to action. There has been an outpouring of thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt messages.

There is also a desire for many to donate to the families of those impacted. Here are a few ways to help:

Apalachee High School shooting GoFundMe accounts

GoFundMe has set up a portal for all the verified accounts which are taking donations.

"To make it easier for people who want to help those affected, GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub housing all verified fundraisers related to this shooting. Our Trust & Safety team will continue to update the hub with more fundraisers as they are verified," the organization wrote in a release.

GoFundMe says they offer full refunds if fraudulent accounts are found.

"We have a team of experts working around the clock to review fundraisers and prevent misuse," the team wrote.

The verified GoFundMe accounts can be found here.