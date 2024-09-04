Apalachee High School Shooting: Woman says father was one of the victims

article

A woman named Katie Phenix has identified her father as one of the victims of the mass shooting on Wednesday at Apalachee High School in Barrow County.

According to a post on Facebook, her father -- David Phenix -- was shot in the foot and the hip, which resulted in a shattered hip bone.

He was alert when he arrived at the hospital and was immediately taken into surgery. He is reportedly stable at this time.

Katie Phenix says she will provide updates when new information is received.

According to David Phenix's Facebook page, he is a teacher and coach at Apalachee. He also lists Walnut Grove High School and Rockdale County High School as former places of employment. His Facebook profile also says he is a resident of Loganville and is married to Leesa Weels Phenix.

The Barrow County Schools website lists David Phenix as a curriculum assistant.

A 14-year-old has been arrested for the shooting that killed 2 teachers and 2 students and injured 9 additional people.

It is not known if the other victims are employees of the school or students.

Their conditions are also unknown at this time.

The teenage suspect will be charged with murder, according to the GBI, who is assisting the Barrow County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.