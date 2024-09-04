Alapachee High School Shooting: Community offers support, prayer services scheduled

Residents of Winder are already coming together to provide support after a mass shooting at Apalachee High School on Wednesday morning that left 4 dead and 9 injured.

Several locals, including Michael Moore, took it upon themselves to help, handing out water to families and first responders. "I live really close by and wasn’t called into work, so I wanted to help in any way I could," Moore said.

Parents and students gathered on the school’s football field after the shooting. Some families were there for hours, sitting in the sun as they waited for information or to be reunited with their children. Several parents, arriving later, were seen running toward the middle and elementary schools in a frantic search for their children.

"People are parking their cars and running over here," one witness said.

Area churches have announced plans to host prayer services on Wednesday night.

Winder FBC Baptist Church on Jefferson Highway will host a prayer service for the community at 6:30 p.m. in the church's sanctuary. The children and student ministries will be meeting in their respective areas as well.

River Hills Church says its church is open for prayer and counseling in light of today's tragedy. All events are canceled today and this evening, but the community is invited to come together as a church at 6:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Church on Christmas Avenue is also hosting a prayer service on Wednesday night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on their campus and on YouTube and Facebook. They also issued a statement saying:

On behalf of Bethlehem Church, our hearts are broken for all those affected by today's senseless act of violence in our community. We pray for the teachers, coaches, students, and the county leadership. We pray that God's peace will guide them in this tragedy. Our faith teaches us to weep with those who weep and to mourn with those who mourn. We pray for peace, healing, and comfort for those affected. As a church, we mourn the loss that our communities experienced, and we stand with them.

Join us for a night of prayer and support for our community in the midst of tragedy. All are welcome.

A vigil has also been scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jug Tavern Park at 113 E. Athens Street, Winder.

Tight-knit community northeast of Atlanta

The small town of Winder in Barrow County is located about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta. With a population of around 18,000, Winder serves as the county seat and is known for its friendly, tight-knit community and historical significance. The town is rich in Southern hospitality, offering a mix of small-town charm and modern amenities.

Winder features a quaint downtown area with local shops, restaurants, and parks. Fort Yargo State Park, a major attraction, provides residents and visitors with outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and fishing. The town also has a deep connection to its historical roots, with several preserved landmarks reflecting its past.

Barrow County, encompassing Winder and surrounding areas, has a population of around 85,000. It combines rural landscapes with growing suburban developments, making it a desirable place for families and commuters who work in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The county is named after David Crenshaw Barrow Jr., a former chancellor of the University of Georgia, reflecting the region's strong educational ties.