Horse collapses, dies on downtown Atlanta sidewalk

The Brief A horse collapsed and died on a sidewalk in downtown Atlanta due to a medical emergency, according to what the owner told police. The incident occurred in front of a bank at 92 Peachtree Street NW, near several government buildings. Atlanta police are investigating the death, with cooperation from the horse's owner, and are working with the fire department and Fulton County Animal Services for removal. The public is advised to avoid the area, and local businesses are reviewing surveillance footage for the Department of Agriculture. The cause of death is still unknown, and it is unclear if the owner will face any charges.



Police are investigating the death of a horse that was found on a sidewalk in downtown Atlanta.

What we know:

The horse, named Flash, reportedly suffered some sort of medical emergency and collapsed on the sidewalk in front of a bank located at 92 Peachtree Street NW, according to police. The Fulton County Tax Commissioner's Office and other government buildings are right across the street.

Atlanta police said they have spoken to the owner, who is cooperating with the investigation.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A collapsed horse was located along Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta over the weekend.

According to the original statement released by police, they were called about the horse at 12:27 a.m. on Sunday. The horse was still on the ground as of 11:15 a.m. when FOX 5 Atlanta cameras were in the area. Police said they were working alongside the fire department and Fulton County Animal Services to remove the horse in a "safe and respectful" way.

A group of businesses in the area said their surveillance footage would be under review to comply with the Department of Agriculture.

The public is urged to avoid the area for the time being.

What we don't know:

The actual cause of death of the horse is unknown.

It's not clear whether the owner, who has not been publicly identified, will face any charges.

It's also not clear what the horse was doing downtown. Videos circulated over the weekend showing multiple people riding horses through the streets of Atlanta during 404 Day celebrations. However, the police have not confirmed that was the case here.