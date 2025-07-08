Laken Riley murder: Judge orders mental evaluation for convicted killer

article

The Brief A judge has ordered a mental evaluation for Jose Ibarra, who was sentenced to life without parole for the murder of nursing student Laken Riley. Ibarra’s attorneys claim he may have a congenital mental deficiency that impaired his ability to understand legal proceedings. Prosecutors did not present evidence of incompetence at trial but did not oppose the evaluation for post-conviction proceedings.



The man convicted of killing 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley in Athens has been granted a court-ordered mental evaluation, following concerns raised by his defense attorneys about his competency, according to FOX News.

PREVIOUS STORY: Jose Ibarra found guilty for murder of Laken Riley, sentenced to life without parole

What we know:

Jose Ibarra, a 27-year-old Venezuelan national, was previously found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for Riley’s brutal murder near the University of Georgia campus earlier this year.

Last week, Clarke County Superior Court Judge Patrick Haggard ruled that Ibarra should undergo a mental evaluation to determine whether he is competent to participate in post-conviction proceedings, including appeals.

What they're saying:

Defense attorneys argued that Ibarra may suffer from a congenital mental deficiency that affected him at the time of the crime and throughout his trial. They claim he does not fully understand the legal process and may have been unable to participate in his defense.

In his order, Judge Haggard instructed the Georgia Department of Corrections and the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities to coordinate a prompt mental evaluation, either at a state correctional facility or hospital. The evaluation will be publicly funded.

While prosecutors said there was no evidence during the trial to suggest Ibarra was mentally incompetent, they did not object to the evaluation request, leaving the decision to the judge.

The backstory:

Riley was killed in February while jogging on trails near Lake Herrick in Athens. Investigators say Ibarra dragged the nursing student into a wooded area, and beat her to death with a rock.

RELATED: Laken Riley murder: Jose Ibarra 'went hunting for females' on UGA campus, prosecutors say

The case drew national attention not only for its brutality, but also because of Ibarra’s immigration status.

RELATED: Laken Riley's death opens larger discussion about immigration, deportation

Authorities said he entered the U.S. illegally through El Paso, Texas, in 2022 and was later arrested in New York in 2023 on unrelated charges involving a child and a traffic offense. He was released and later traveled to Georgia, where the fatal attack occurred.

Ibarra's brothers were also arrested for being in the country illegally.

What's next:

Ibarra remains in state custody as his legal team prepares to appeal the conviction.