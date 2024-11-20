Jose Ibarra found guilty for murder of Laken Riley, sentenced to life without parole

The Brief Jose Ibarra, 26, was found guilty on all counts in the murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley. Ibarra was sentenced to life without parole. DNA matching Ibarra’s was found on Riley’s body, and surveillance footage showed Riley running near the University of Georgia’s intramural fields on the morning of her death.



Jose Ibarra, 26, was found guilty Wednesday on all counts in the murder of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley. The verdict was delivered late in the morning by Judge H. Patrick Haggard after a high-profile trial that spanned several days of testimony and closing arguments.

The trial, held as a bench trial, concluded with the prosecution presenting a case centered on physical, digital, and testimonial evidence.

DNA matching Ibarra’s was found on Riley’s body, and surveillance footage showed Riley running near the University of Georgia’s intramural fields on the morning of her death. Additional video evidence allegedly captured Ibarra disposing of a jacket containing Riley’s DNA in a dumpster.

Data from Riley’s phone and Garmin watch helped prosecutors establish a timeline of the events leading up to her death. They also shared her final text message to her mother, sent on the morning of Feb. 22: "Good morning. About to go for a run if you’re free to talk." Her mother sent a follow-up message 20 minutes later, which went unanswered.

Special Agent Lucas Beyer of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called as a rebuttal witness to address defense claims that the person in surveillance footage might have been Ibarra’s brother, Diego. Beyer testified that there was no evidence placing Diego anywhere other than at home on the morning of Riley’s murder.

The defense rested its case without calling Ibarra to testify, and closing arguments wrapped up Wednesday morning.

The court recessed following the verdict and reconvened shortly after 12:30 p.m., at which time Laken's family and roommates delivered emotional victim impact statements.

Following the impact statements, both the prosecution and defense spoke and then Judge Haggard delivered his sentence – life in prison without the possibility of parole on one count of malice murder; life in prison without the possibility of parole on one count of kidnapping; 20 years on one count of aggravated assault; 12 months for hindrance of an emergency phone call; 12 months for one county of tampering of evidence; and 5 years on one Peeping Tom count. All sentences will be served consecutively.

The death of Laken Riley became a rallying cry for immigration reform during the 2024 election for former President Donald Trump and many others. Ibarra and his brothers are undocumented migrants from Venezuela.

