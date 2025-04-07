Ex-Coweta County deputy charged with assaulting inmate

article

A former Coweta County jailer is now facing time behind bars himself. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), 29-year-old Justin Alexander Woods of Hoganville is accused of using excessive force against an inmate.

What we know:

It happened inside the Coweta County Jail on Feb. 24.

The GBI says Woods hit and tased an inmate who was fully restrained during an argument. Other detention officers witnessed the incident.

Woods was arrested by the GBI and has been booked into that same jail.

What they're saying:

Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood acknowledged the incident in a statement released to the media:

"In February of 2025, The Office of Professional Standards was made aware of an incident involving former Corporal Justin Woods alleging the use of inappropriate force on an inmate in the Coweta County Detention Center.

"An internal investigation began and Mr. Woods was immediately placed on administrative leave while the incident was being investigated. During the course of this investigation, The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to conduct an independent investigation. Prior to the internal investigation being completed, Woods resigned from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office."

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Columbus at 706-565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.