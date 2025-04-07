Expand / Collapse search

Mother, 4 kids die in fiery crash on I-95, police say

Published  April 7, 2025 9:09pm EDT
Georgia
Associated Press

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. - A deadly car crash killed five people in coastal Georgia on Sunday morning, according to state police.

What we know:

A vehicle burst into flames after it collided with another vehicle headed southbound on I-95 in McIntosh County around 6 a.m. Sunday.

The victims in that vehicle were identified as 27-year-old Reagan Dougan and her four children, ages 9, 4, 2 and 3 months, according to Georgia State Trooper Christopher Ashdown.

Dougan had been driving a rental car from Raleigh, North Carolina, to meet her husband in Florida, who has been notified of the incident.

The passenger in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital.

The Source: This article was originally written by the Associated Press.

