Mother, 4 kids die in fiery crash on I-95, police say

The Brief A tragic car crash on I-95 in McIntosh County resulted in the deaths of five people on Sunday morning. The crash occurred around 6 a.m. when a vehicle burst into flames after colliding with another vehicle. The victims were identified as 27-year-old Reagan Dougan and her four children, who were traveling in a rental car from Raleigh, North Carolina. Dougan was on her way to meet her husband in Florida. The passenger in the other vehicle involved in the crash was hospitalized.



A deadly car crash killed five people in coastal Georgia on Sunday morning, according to state police.

What we know:

A vehicle burst into flames after it collided with another vehicle headed southbound on I-95 in McIntosh County around 6 a.m. Sunday.

The victims in that vehicle were identified as 27-year-old Reagan Dougan and her four children, ages 9, 4, 2 and 3 months, according to Georgia State Trooper Christopher Ashdown.

Dougan had been driving a rental car from Raleigh, North Carolina, to meet her husband in Florida, who has been notified of the incident.

The passenger in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital.