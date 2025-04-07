LaGrange house shot up while victims, their children slept

The Brief A family of five was fast asleep when someone fired shots into their home on Rutland Circle. Two adults in the home heard the gunshots at 3:53 a.m., but didn't realize the house had been hit until later that afternoon. Luckily, no one was hurt and no other houses or cars were damaged. The police are looking into the incident and asking the public for help to find out who did it.



Someone opened fire on a LaGrange home while a couple and their three children were fast asleep early Monday morning.

What we know:

Though the shooting reportedly happened just before 4 a.m., it wasn't until 2:40 p.m. that Charlie Denson and Tekmia Hammond realized their house on Rutland Circle had been hit.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting. No other cars or homes were damaged.

What you can do:

Investigators are now looking into the incident. They're asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact detectives at 706-883-2639. Information can also be shared anonymously through Troup County Crimestoppers by calling 706-812-1000.

Aggravated assault charges are pending against whoever is responsible, according to police.