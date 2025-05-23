Douglas County mother says daughter was bullied, then suspended

The Brief A Douglas County mother says her sixth-grade daughter was bullied and later suspended despite multiple reports to school officials and efforts to prevent further conflict. The student was cited for disorderly conduct after an April incident with an alleged bully, though the mother claims no fight occurred and that school surveillance lacked audio. The family is now working with the district to keep the students separated next school year, as transferring schools is not currently an option.



A Douglas County mother says her sixth-grade daughter was the target of repeated bullying at school—and ended up suspended despite multiple warnings to administrators.

What we know:

Myesha Thomas moved to Douglas County from Alabama specifically so her daughter could attend Mason Creek Middle School. But just days into the school year, she says her daughter was harassed by other students, who called her names, threatened her, and said it was "on site," a term commonly used to indicate an impending fight.

Thomas said she took the right steps—reporting the bullying to school officials and instructing her daughter to block the harassers’ numbers. In a series of emails to the school, Thomas expressed concerns about her daughter’s safety and well-being, asking for help in creating a safer learning environment.

Despite those efforts, Thomas’s daughter was suspended in April after an incident involving one of the alleged bullies. She was cited for disorderly conduct, even though, according to Thomas, no physical fight occurred.

What they're saying:

"They told me the video didn’t have audio, but they said my daughter appeared to be the aggressor," Thomas said. "I’m more hurt than angry because I did all I could do as a parent. My hands are tied, and I trusted them with my child’s life for eight hours a day. They did not protect her."

The other side:

The Douglas County School System confirmed a family meeting took place last week and released a statement saying it is committed to the safety, security, and success of every student.

Thomas says transferring schools isn’t an option at the moment. She’s now working with the district to ensure her daughter and the other students involved are not placed in the same classroom next school year.

"This is real life," Thomas said. "Kids are coming to school with guns and knives. You just never know these days."