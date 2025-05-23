Atlanta cracks down on illegal auto repair shops in residential neighborhoods

The Brief City officials issued citations to two homeowners in northwest Atlanta for allegedly running illegal auto repair shops in a residential area after years of complaints from residents. Neighbors have reported ongoing issues such as junk vehicles, oil-stained driveways, and safety hazards due to cars parked near a blind curve, despite repeated attempts to get city intervention. The homeowners are scheduled to appear in municipal court to respond to the citations, with residents hopeful for effective enforcement this time.



After years of complaints from residents in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood, city officials have issued citations to two homeowners accused of illegally running auto repair shops from their properties.

What we know:

City planning inspectors were seen citing one property on Adkins Road Friday, a day after the neighboring house received a similar violation. Both citations allege the operation of mechanical repair businesses in a residential district.

The enforcement comes after what residents say has been a decades-long struggle to get city officials to intervene. Neighbors on Adkins Road, near Fairburn Road, have repeatedly reported junk vehicles, oil-stained driveways, and a rotating cast of cars and tow trucks — even a sign advertising auto repair services.

What they're saying:

"They clean up for a few days or a few weeks and then it starts right back over," said Dama Riles, whose elderly parents live across from the cited homes. "So it’s been a start and stop cycle."

James and Janie Riles, ages 91 and 84 respectively, say they've been pleading for help for years.

"We’ve been trying to get something done so long, we just gave up," Janie said. "We call, we call, we call, and nothing happens."

"They’re lying to you, really, to be honest about it," added James Riles when told the homeowners denied doing repair work.

Neighbors say the issue has gone far beyond being a simple nuisance — they claim it's become a safety hazard. Eunice Guilford, who also lives nearby, said cars parked on both sides of the street near a blind curve have nearly caused multiple crashes.

"I have almost had three accidents because it’s a curve right there and you can’t see around the curve," Guilford said.

The other side:

According to the city of Atlanta’s code enforcement database, dozens of complaints have been filed over the years against the two properties, including issues with inoperable vehicles, cars parked on the lawn, and suspected business activity in a residential area.

Despite denials from the homeowners, FOX 5 cameras documented numerous auto parts, hoses, and fluids on the premises.

What's next:

Both property owners are scheduled to appear in municipal court to respond to the citations. Residents say they’re hopeful this time the enforcement will stick.