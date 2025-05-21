Atlanta residents fight against alleged illegal car repair shop

The Brief Residents of a northwest Atlanta neighborhood have been dealing with alleged illegal car repair shops operating out of residential homes for decades, causing safety hazards and lowering property values. Despite numerous complaints and interventions from police and code enforcement, the issues persist, with non-working cars creating dangerous situations on narrow streets. One of the property owners denies operating a business from his home, claiming ownership of all cars present, while city officials have yet to respond to inquiries about enforcement actions or business licenses.



Residents of a northwest Atlanta neighborhood say they’ve been battling two alleged illegal car repair shops for decades, claiming the businesses operate out of residential homes on Adkins Road and continue to create safety hazards and lower property values despite repeated complaints.

The backstory:

FOX 5’s cameras captured scenes consistent with an auto repair operation: engines, oil pans, hoses, brake parts, and oil stains on the asphalt. One home even displayed a sign advertising a mobile auto repair service.

Records from the city’s code enforcement database show dozens of complaints, including reports of junk vehicles and improperly parked cars. Despite intervention from Atlanta Police, code enforcement, and the building department, neighbors say the problems persist.

City officials from the planning department and police were seen on the scene for over 45 minutes during a recent visit by reporters. The city has not yet responded to inquiries about enforcement actions or whether any business licenses exist for either property.

What they're saying:

"When they complain, police come out and tow the cars," said homeowner Selena Cullins, who has lived in the neighborhood since 1992. "But they always reappear."

Neighbors say the presence of numerous non-working cars creates a dangerous situation on their narrow street.

"I have almost had three accidents," said longtime resident Eunice Guilford, who has lived on the street since 1961. "There’s a curve right there, and you can’t see around it when cars are parked on both sides."

Cullins added, "They got people coming over there back and forth, back and forth. They even have one of those tow trucks."

"They will come out and pull cars and we’ll be so happy," one resident said. "Then the next weekend, they’re back, back the same way."

Residents say they will continue to press for action.

"I complained about it several times," one neighbor added. "I guess because it is a Black neighborhood y’all don’t care."

The other side:

Frederick Duncan, who lives at one of the properties in question, denied operating a business from his home. "I own every car that’s in the yard," Duncan said. "I have a title to every car." He acknowledged receiving warnings but insisted, "I’m not operating a car repair shop at that location."

Duncan said his business is located in Douglasville but declined to name the shop.

The Source: FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor spoke with residents along Adkins Road, including one of the homeowners accused of being a shadetree mechanic by his neighbors.