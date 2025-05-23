Emaciated pets discovered in Cobb County woman’s apartment

The Brief Destiny Jackson faces animal cruelty and abandonment charges after leaving three pets in deplorable conditions, resulting in one dead and two near death. The apartment was found uninhabitable, with scattered possessions, feces, and urine; Jackson has not been seen since January, and an arrest warrant is issued. Cobb County Animal Services emphasizes available resources for pet owners unable to care for their animals, and the surviving cat and dog have been adopted.



A 24-year-old Cobb County woman is facing charges after authorities say she abandoned three pets in deplorable conditions at a local apartment complex, leaving one of the animals dead and two others near death.

What we know:

Animal cruelty and abandonment charges have been filed against Destiny Jackson, who rented a unit at The Parc @ 75 on Delk Road. Investigators say she left behind a dog, a cat, and a reptile—potentially for weeks, if not months.

The surviving animals, an orange tabby cat and a Shih Tzu dog, were discovered emaciated and clinging to life.

What they're saying:

"They were very near death," said Steve Hammond, director of Cobb County Animal Services. "You could touch and feel every bone in their body. They were both well underweight and had probably started into cannibalizing the muscle to survive."

A bearded dragon was also found inside the apartment, but it did not survive.

"The bearded dragon was deceased," Hammond said.

Authorities described the apartment as uninhabitable, littered with scattered possessions and reeking of urine.

"There was feces all over the place, urine as well," Hammond said. "The conditions were unsuitable for people or animals."

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jackson. Apartment management told investigators she had not been seen since January. Police are continuing efforts to locate her.

"She’ll be arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and abandonment of domestic animals," Hammond said.

Big picture view:

Hammond emphasized that resources are available for pet owners who are unable to continue caring for their animals.

"We're a resource for the community," he said. "If you have an animal you can't keep, can't care for, then you can turn the animal into us and we'll do everything we can to get the animal adopted."

What's next:

Despite the grim discovery, there is some positive news—both the cat and dog were nursed back to health and have since been adopted into new homes.