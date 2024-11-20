Expand / Collapse search

Laken Riley's death opens larger discussion about immigration, deportation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 20, 2024 11:54pm EST
Laken Riley
FOX 5 Atlanta

Laken Riley's death by illegal immigrant sparks political firestorm

While the prosecution in the murder trial against Jose Ibarra spent very little time discussing his immigration status, Laken Riley's death quickly grew into a political issue. Republicans, led by President-elect Trump, blamed the Biden Administration's border policies.

ATHENS, Ga. - Despite the State choosing not to focus on Jose Ibarra's immigration status, and instead on the ample evidence they believed had implicated him, the murder of Laken Riley quickly turned into a contentious political debate with Republicans, spearheaded by President-elect Donald Trump.

RELATED: Laken Riley's murder fuels political firestorm as UGA community calls for unity

Throughout the 2024 election, Trump and other Republicans slammed the Biden administration's immigration policies at the border.

Trump discusses meeting Laken Riley's family

Former President Donald Trump says that he met with the family and roommate of Laken Riley, the nursing student killed on the campus of the University of Georgia, before his rally in Georgia.

At a rally in Rome, just weeks after Riley's murder, Trump cited Biden's border actions: "Laken Riley would be alive today if Joe Biden had not willfully and maliciously eviscerated the borders of the United States and set loose thousands and thousands of dangerous criminals into our country." He promised Riley's family that he would "demand justice for Laken."

Ibarra's history with law enforcement came to light: he was arrested when he entered the United States near El Paso, Texas, in 2022, but was released with temporary permission to stay - a common occurrence. Despite later being arrested for shoplifting, the Venezuelan national remained at liberty.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT JOSE IBARRA

Jose Ibarra arrested for murder of Laken Riley

UGA police say Jose Ibarra is being charged with murder in connection to the death of Laken Riley, whose body was found along a trail near the Intramural Fields on the UGA campus on Thursday.

In the wake of Riley's death, Georgia legislators expedited a bill imposing penalties on local sheriffs who do not cooperate with federal immigration officials. Before the bill's passage in the state senate, Riley's father, Jason Riley, implored, "My vision for every senator in this chamber is that you protect citizens from this illegal invasion."

Georgia lawmaker renews call to pass Laken Riley Act

Georgia Representative Mike Collins originally introduced The Laken Riley Act, which passed in the House, but was blocked by the Senate. A group of senators are now calling on Democrats to consider the bipartisan companion bill.

Georgia Congressman Mike Collins introduced federal legislation, referred to as the "Laken Riley Act," which garnered bipartisan support in the House but was stalled in the Senate in favor of a different version of immigration reform. Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D) New York, criticized the Republican approach, claiming the bill was hastily compiled from existing bills unrelated to the incident, aiming to scapegoat immigrants for political gain during an election year.

RELATED: HB 1105: Georgia Senate pass immigration bill

Looking forward, President-elect Trump has vowed to issue executive orders on his first day of office to commence the mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, particularly those who have committed crimes.

RELATED STORIES:

The Source: This story is a conglomerate of news coverage written and produced by the FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team, producers and various reporters.