Biden lands in Atlanta for competing campaign rally against Trump

President Joe Biden and Air Force One have landed in the Peach State where he and former President Donald Trump are expected to hold competing campaign rallies.

The president and first lady Dr. Jill Biden were welcomed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport by Mayor Andre Dickens, Rep. Lucy McBath, and Rep. Hank Johnson and his wife, Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson.

US President Joe Biden arrives at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 9, 2024. President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are attending campaign events in Atlanta.

Biden and Trump's visit to Georgia comes after the two swept Super Tuesday, clinching their 2024 presidential nominations.

Trump is expected to appear at a rally at the Forum River Center in Rome at 5 p.m., according to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. He'll likely talk about the economy.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) poses for selfies with supporters ahead of a campaign rally with Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Forum River Center March 09, 2024 in Rome, Georgia. Both Trump and President Joe Biden are holding campaign events in Georgia, a critical battleground state two days before the its primary elections. A city of about 38,000, Rome is in the heart of conservative northwest Georgia and the center of the Greene's district.

Greene attended the event, greeting supporters before the former president's arrival.

Biden is expected to speak at Pullman Yards in Atlanta at 6 p.m. He is also expected to talk about the economy in addition to healthcare and education.

This combination of pictures created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University

If you need to be in Rome or the downtown Atlanta-area, police ask that you give yourself extra time to get around.

To learn more about the presidential primary, visit the Secretary of State's GA My Voter Page.