President Joe Biden to make campaign stop in Georgia ahead of primary

article

President Joe Biden has scheduled a stop in Atlanta for a campaign event.

Biden is making the trip to the battleground state of Georgia on Saturday, March 9.

Details about his visit have not been released.

The announcement came the same day that his wife, Dr. Jill Biden made an appearance touting the "Women for Biden-Harris" program.

During the visit, the first lady made waves, telling a crowd that "Donald Trump is dangerous for women and our families."

Trump’s campaign countered with a different slate of issues and highlighted the recent killing of a Georgia college student as proof the former president can serve women better than the incumbent who defeated him in 2020.

Both the president and first lady attended a memorial service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta in November.

The Georgia primaries are on Tuesday, March 12. Early voting is already underway. To learn more, visit the GA My Voter Page.