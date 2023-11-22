President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden to attend Rosalynn Carter tribute service at Emory

article

President Joe Biden and his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, have announced their plan to attend a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta next week.

In a statement issued through the White House, the pair said they would be traveling to Atlanta Tuesday afternoon to pay their respects at Emory University's Glenn Memorial Auditorium.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, plan to make the trip with them.

