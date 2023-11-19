Funeral, memorial plans announced for former first lady Rosalynn Carter

There will be a series of memorial services held for former first lady Rosalynn Carter following the news of her passing.

The Carter Center said the humanitarian died at home in Plains surrounded by her family. She was 96.

The events begin Monday, Nov. 27. Here's a look at the official schedule:

Monday, Nov. 27

Wreath-Laying at Georgia Southwestern State University and Repose at Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum

10:25 a.m.: The Carter family motorcade will arrive at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus. Mrs. Carter’s remains will be transferred to a hearse, accompanied by past and present members of her U.S. Secret Service detail.

President Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter are shown here waving to inaugural ball guests on the evening of January 20, 1977. (Credit: Jimmy Carter Library)

10:40 a.m.: The motorcade will depart the grounds of the medical center on a public route to nearby Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, Georgia. The public is invited to pay respects along the motorcade route, which will be shared later.

11 a.m.: Motorcade arrives at the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex at Georgia Southwestern State University, where wreaths will be laid.

11:15 a.m.: Motorcade departs for The Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta.

3:15 p.m.: Arrival ceremony at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

3:30 p.m.: Repose service in the lobby of the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

6-10 p.m.: The Carter family invites members of the public to pay their respects as Carter lies in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. Parking and a shuttle will be available at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 435 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta.

The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Carter Center Departure Ceremony and Tribute Service

11:30-11:45 a.m.: Carter Presidential Center departure ceremony. Motorcade proceeds to Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University.

1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.: Tribute service at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University with invited guests.



Wednesday, Nov. 29

Funeral Service and Interment

10:55 a.m.: The funeral procession arrives at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains.

11 a.m.: A service for family and invited friends takes place at the church.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Marantha Baptist Church on former President Jimmy Carter's 99th birthday, Oct. 1, 2023.

12:30 p.m.: The casket will be transferred to a hearse and depart for private interment at the Carter family residence.

The public is welcome to line the family motorcade route as it proceeds from the church, down Bond Street, and along Hwy. 280 in downtown Plains. Viewing areas will be designated. Everyone is expected to respect private property and park only in designated areas.

Condolence books will be available to sign at Georgia Southwestern State University, the Plains Welcome Center, Plains High School, and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. The Carter Center also set up a digital condolence book. Donations and gifts can also be processed on the site.